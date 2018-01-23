Lamine Kone makes his Sunderland comeback

Lamine Kone made his comeback for Sunderland tonight.

Kone has been out with a knee injury for two months and hasn't played for Sunderland since the end of October, a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City in the Championship.

The defender, who has made it clear he sees his future away from Wearside, started for Elliott Dickman's Under-23 side at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats, who are in Premier League International Cup action against Leicester City tonight, will begin the evening with Polish stopper Max Stryjek between the sticks.

Second-year scholars Jacob Young and Williams Kokolo make up part of the bench which also includes Alex Storey, Michael Woud, Rees Greenwood, Sam Brotherton and Chris Allan.

Sunderland: Stryjek, J Robson, Hume, Gamble, Taylor, Kone, Diamond, Embleton, Connelly, Kimpioka, Hackett

Subs: Storey, Woud, Young, Kokolo, Greenwood, Brotherton, Allan