Addicks striker Jayden Stockley scored the game’s only goal when he headed home Jonathan Leko’s cross in the 66th minute, and the Black Cats were unable to respond.

Lee Johnson’s side did have a late appeal for a penalty turned down when Ross Stewart’s effort hit the arm of defender Jason Pearce from close range.

The result means Sunderland have dropped back out of the automatic promotion places, although they do still have games in hand on most of the teams around them.

Johnson must now pick his side up for Tuesday's Carabao Cup game at QPR, before a trip to Rotherham in League One next weekend.

Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Stadium of Light against Charlton:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Thorben Hoffmann - 6 Little he could do about the goal. Generally speaking his quality in possession exceeded most of his team-mates in front of him. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 6 Defended his side well and made some good challenges. Deserved more from an excellent cross late in the first half. Solid. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Played some good balls forward and for the most part was a reliable presence at the back when many of his team had an off-day. 6 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 5 Distribution was a little erratic, lacking his usual composure. Competed well for the most part on a frustrating afternoon. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales