Sunderland advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup after an action-packed 3-2 win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Aiden O’Brien netted a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time winner in front of the away end, as Lee Johnson made seven changes to his side following the weekend’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Niall Huggins and Frederik Alves came into the starting XI to make their Black Cats debuts, yet it was O’Brien who earned most of the praise for his excellent performance.

And Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was quick to react to his side’s win on social media.

Posting on his Instagram story, he posted a picture of O’Brien celebrating with the caption: “This is why we love football,” with three heart-eye face emojis and two clapping hands emojis accompanying the post.

Sunderland are next in action against Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

