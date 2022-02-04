Defoe, 39, left Rangers at the start of January, before Sunderland took up the opportunity to re-sign him.

Speaking to the SAFC Unfiltered Podcast, Speakman said: “We were seriously looking at the option of bringing in Jermain last summer, obviously Rangers won the league and did really, really well. At that point there was a question mark of what he was doing.

“I think naturally we remained in that position after all the success that was happening up there, so we enquired at that point.

Jermain Defoe after re-signing for Sunderland: Picture via SAFC

“Obviously we are tracking it through and having those conversations and then it becomes apparent that he will be available.

“Then we just embarked on the conversations to see if it was something that worked for both sides, it’s a transfer that obviously draws a lot of attention in the local area and nationally because of the connection he has with the football club.

“It therefore draws a lot of scrutiny, podcast hours, pages on social media, so we get that.

“I think with the whole process it’s really important that it works for both sides and it’s nice when you get that romantic side back into high performance, elite sport where those things can happen from time to time but don’t come around very often.”

Defoe had other offers after leaving Rangers, while there was talk the striker could take up a player/coaching role.

Yet Speakman is clear about the reasons Defoe has returned to Wearside, with the primary aim of promotion from League One.

“I think you have to praise him for his ability to keep himself in the condition that he’s kept himself in and at his age be a viable player for the team,” Speakman added.

“Over the last month I have spoken to him four or five times, there’s the whole thing about the player/coach, he’e here to play, let's not beat around the bush with that.

“Naturally when you are recruiting any individual you are looking at the benefits of bringing that person in.

“We referenced Danny Batth and you only have to see Danny around the building to realise that he’s offering more than just being out on the grass, and we knew that.

“When I’m out on the training field this morning and I’m watching training and seeing a young under-18 player in a little passing session on the side with Jermain Defoe - players that take that extra interest in younger players completely align with our strategy.

“Players that understand high performance, what attitude you have to have to win and grind results out and get promoted, he has all that.

“There are lots of other intangibles that come with Jermain.”

Defoe could make his second Sunderland debut when the Black Cats host Doncaster this weekend.

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach, with Mike Dodds leading an interim coaching team ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

