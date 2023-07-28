News you can trust since 1873
Kristjaan Speakman has this Eliezer Mayende message and explains what Sunderland fans can expect

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Spanish striker Eliezer Mayende

By Phil Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland have completed their sixth summer signing, with Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayende signing on a five-year deal.

The fee is undisclosed but the Black Cats are understood to have agreed a fee in the region of one million Euros with the Ligue 2 side, and there is a sell-on clause included in the deal.

Mayende made 15 appearances for Sochaux last season but became available as the French club endured some financial uncertainty over the summer. The striker joined up with his team mates on Friday and after the arrival of Bradley Dack 24 hours previous, head coach Tony Mowbray now has some welcome depth in forward positions ahead of the new Championship campaign beginning next weekend.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Mayende will need time to adapt to the demands of the new league but says the club have recruited an exciting talent.

“Eliezer is an exciting, quick and direct player, who's equally effective with the ball to feet or running beyond opponents," he said. 

"We are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC and I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching him and following his journey with us.

"He’ll naturally need some time to adapt and integrate, but he’s full of ambition and I know how much he’s looking forward to showing everyone what he's capable of.”

Mayende said he was pleased to have joined a 'historic' club: "I am very happy to be here because that is what I wanted. It is a historic club in England and it's a club that I already knew about so I was very excited to come here. I really wanted to take up the new challenge."