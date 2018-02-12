Kieron Brady and Kevin Ball the heroes the last time Sunderland came back from 3-0 down

Sunderland staged an incredible comeback against Bristol City at the weekend - and you have to go back 27 years for the last time they came back from 3-0 down to get a point.

At Ashton Gate on Saturday, Sunderland found themselves 3-0 down at half-time in the Championship clash after Aden Flint poked City ahead before two close-range finishes from Famara Diedhiou.

Some of the away end had seen enough by that point with chants against the players but there was a remarkable second half to come.

After Josh Brownhill's own goal and Aiden McGeady's low strike, Marlon Pack diverted into his own net at the death to seal a remarkable point for Sunderland.

It was the first time Sunderland had come back from 3-0 down to get any points since a 3-3 draw away at Port Vale back in October 1991.

On Saturday, October 19, 1991 Denis Smith's Sunderland side found themselves 3-0 down in the old Barclays League Division 2 game with Peter Swan, Martin Foyle and Robin Van Der Laan handing Vale a commanding lead after 56 minutes.

On 59 minutes Sunderland had one back through Kieron Brady, ten minutes later Kevin Ball added a second before Sunderland sealed the comeback in the 71st minute, Brady with his second of the match at Vale Park.