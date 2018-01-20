Kids effort should make Rodwell hang head in shame: Sunderland fans react on Twitter to win

Sunderland fans were ecstatic after a vital 1-0 win over Hull City at the Stadium of Light.
A hard-working, battling performance from the Black Cats saw youngster Joel Asoro grab his first goal for the club to give supporters hope they can avoid the drop.
Chris Coleman played a young side including Ethan Robson and a strike pairing of Asoro and Josh Maja, and they repaid their boss in style.
It left Sunderland fans delighted. Here's a selection of their comments from Twitter.
@guysienet: Nothing you can say but congratulations to the Lads today. #SAFC. Rodwell should look at the shift those young lads put in and hang his head in shame
@Chubfubbler: @Ethan_robson8 outstanding today. Great team performance all round let's keep it up #safc
@samsonplace: Players playing for the shirt. What a difference that makes. #safc
@JackyLad27: Big Result, Lucky to have a manager like Coleman imagine what he could do with Money, could have done with him a few year ago #SAFC
@JClay05: HUGE result! And all the results at the bottom of the table went our way for once. Keep throwing the youngsters out there #SAFC
@Jonosafc: Fantastic win today, we have some fantastic youth players who have shown up many of the seniors today.
@daveymck: Great win for #safc off the bottom, who says can’t win anything with kids. Is what we need desire and effort from players wanting to prove themselves. #EFL
@Capt_Fishpaste: Feels like a VERY big win. Robson, Cattermole, Asoro excellent. #SAFC
@RoryFallow: That was really good to watch. The young players were excellent and full of enthusiasm, while the experienced ones came up big when it mattered. Such a huge result and the performance merited it #safc
@peterjames73: Massive win today. Now use this next week wisely and strengthen where is required. Ha way the lads #safc
@DogLayer: All this talk of Rodwell this week, man with the heart of a pea on 70 grand a week, bleeding the club dry so isn’t it great to see a young academy lad, Joel Asoro, run his heart out for the cause & get the winner? #safc