The Black Cats head to Lincoln to take on Michael Appleton’s side who top group F having won both of their fixtures so far in this year’s competition.

And while Johnson is set to make wholesale changes to his Sunderland side for the game at the LNER Stadium, Imps boss Appleton is hoping to field as strong a side as possible as they look to secure their passage into the knockout phase of the competition.

The two side’s met in last season’s semi-final where the Black Cats prevailed in a penalty shootout at the Stadium of Light before the Imps would gain a measure of revenge by defeating the Wearsiders in the League One play-off semi final in May.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Winchester has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. (Credit photo: Frank Reid)

But ahead of tonight’s tie, we round-up all the things you might have missed including international recognition for key Sunderland player.

Winchester called-up

Sunderland’s stand in fullback Carl Winchester was finally rewarded with an international call up after a superb start to the League One season.

Winchester has excelled at the Stadium of Light, having been moved into right back by boss Johnson to start the campaign, being effective both defensively and in attack where he has scored three goals in 11 appearances.

And now, following a select number of players having to withdraw from the Northern Ireland camp, including Oxford United midfielder Gavin Whyte, Winchester will join his Black Cats teammates Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans in Ian Baraclough’s side for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Pundit predicts Portsmouth turnaround

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie says he expects to see Portsmouth ‘there or thereabouts’ come the end of the season following Saturday’s comprehensive win over the Black Cats.

Danny Cowley’s side dominated from start to finish at Fratton Park as Sunderland were sent back to the drawing board having been removed from the top of the League One table.

But while it may not have been Portsmouth replacing the Wearsiders at the top of the division, former Aston Villa midfielder Hendrie believes that victory could be the turning point in their season.

Speaking with the EFL podcast Hendrie said: "It could be a massive turning point. In this game, whether it is in the league or the cup, there is always a grudge and some tenacity between the two teams.

"This was a massive result for Danny Cowley and Portsmouth. They've been sat in this division for quite some time and now it needs to start to turn a corner.

"When it comes to the end of the season. I am expecting them to be there or thereabouts."

Black Cats stopper up for award

Sunderland Ladies goalkeeper Claudia Moan has been nominated for the Women’s Championship player of the month award for September.

Moan conceded just two goals in September and has earned Mel Reay’s side two clean sheets in just five appearances since the Black Cats return to Championship level.

Reay’s side are sixth in the table ahead of Sunday’s Wear derby with rivals Durham Women at Eppleton Colliery.

The Wildcats arrive top of the Championship table and will be sure to provide a stern test for Moan in the Sunderland goal.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.