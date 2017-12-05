Key Sunderland duo ruled out of Wolves game

Sunderland will be without Bryan Oviedo with a hamstring injury and Paddy McNair with a groin complaint for the trip to Wolves.

Chris Coleman said: "We will have no Paddy McNair who we lost in the warm-up with a groin injury, Bryan Oviedo went off and both players will be unavailable.

"Then you have got Billy Jones, Didier Ndong, Lamine Kone and Jack Rodwell – all these players are not going to be available.

"When you add all those up we have probably eight or nine players that would figure if they were fit. Callum McManaman is suspended."