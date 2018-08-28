Key Sunderland duo return to training to hand Jack Ross major boost

Charlie Wyke and Tom Flanagan have returned to training ahead of the visit of Oxford United this weekend.

It will provide Jack Ross and his unbeaten Sunderland side with a major boost as they look to build on the impressive start to life in League One.

In the aftermath of the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon - a result which saw the Black Cats climb to second - Ross said he hoped the pair would join in this week and admitted if they did then they'd be in with a chance of being involved against Oxford.

Sunderland AFC posted a video of the duo taking part in training at the Academy of Light on Tuesday morning, the pair could be seen joining in a fitness session with their teammates.

Wyke is ‘desperate’ to launch his Sunderland career having arrived in the summer from Bradford City.

On Wyke’s chances of making the squad against Oxford, Ross added: “It just depends how he trains. He’s done a bit and he’ll join in with the first team group whether it’s towards the middle or the end of the week.

“We’ll just assess it from there.

“But he’s desperate to be involved and he’s a fit boy who looks after himself. I would probably more likely push him as not.”

Sunderland have been relying on four-goal top scorer Josh Maja, 19, in the absence of Wyke and Jerome Sinclair, who returns from a hamstring injury next month.

Ross also wants to add another attacking option via the loan market before Friday's 5pm deadline with Ross admitting he’d ideally like someone who could play up front and/or out wide.

Even if Sunderland failed to land signing No.13, Ross is delighted to have Wyke back available to boost his attacking options.