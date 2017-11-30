Key questions for Sunderland boss Chris Coleman ahead of Reading press conference

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman faces the media at the Academy of Light this afternoon ahead of the visit of Reading.

Ahead of the 2.30pm press conference, here are four key questions for the Sunderland boss.

How concerned are you about losing Lewis Grabban in January?

It emerged this week that Sunderland's top scorer Grabban has a clause in his loan deal from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth that allows them to recall him in January.

With growing interest in the striker after he reached double figures in a struggling Sunderland side, Fulham and Wolves have emerged as potential suitors with both tracking him ahead of the transfer window.

Both are reported to be keen on signing him on a permanent deal which they could do if the Cherries recall him early from his season-long loan spell from Wearside.

It would be a major blow to Sunderland, struggling in the Championship relegation zone, if Grabban's loan was to finish early and the cash-strapped Black Cats would struggle to match the financial clout of their Championship rivals in trying to sign him on a permanent basis.

Grabban has scored 10 goals in 15 Championship games since arriving on a loan deal in the summer and he recently won praise from Sunderland boss Chris Coleman after hitting double figures.

What is the latest injury news?

Marc Wilson has returned to training after a calf problem and is in contention to be back in the squad on Saturday but Chris Coleman remains without a host of first team players with Duncan Watmore, Didier Ndong, Lamine Kone and Jonny Williams all facing spells out.

Jack Rodwell has missed the last two games through injury, with Billy Jones also out since the defeat to Boro.

Coleman could do with as many options as possible ahead of a key December, which sees Sunderland playing at home three times out of the next four games.

Will you tinker with the formation at home?

Sunderland have played 4-1-4-1 for the away games at Aston Villa and Burton Albion.

With Sunderland desperate to build on the Burton win and end the home hoodoo once and for all, will Coleman consider a tweak in formation on home soil?

James Vaughan, who has proved a useful addition off the bench in recent weeks, is suspended but there are other options who Coleman could bring into the side including youngster Joel Asoro.

Will you keep faith with the same defence? Is Robbin Ruiter your No.1 keeper?

Sunderland finally secured their first clean sheet of the season in the win over Burton Albion, will Coleman keep faith with the same players?

Marc Wilson is back from injury and is an option.

Also, after two far more convincing displays in goal, is Robbin Ruiter now the No.1 in the Sunderland goal?

Former manager Simon Grayson constantly changed his keeping options but Ruiter has been preferred for the past five games.

