Kevin Phillips believes Cirkin deserves ‘huge credit’

Dennis Cirkin has been praised by Kevin Phillips

After signing from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer, Dennis Cirkin has become a vital cog in Lee Johnson’s side.

Despite being injured in Saturday's win over Bolton, Cirkin has been impressive at left-back and has gained an admirer in Kevin Phillips.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “That run that he [Cirkin] made in midweek, wow.

“I would love to have seen the back of the net ripple because it probably would’ve been the goal of the season.

“The back four have really impressed me this season. They look really solid as a unit.” Phillips said.

“Cirkin has come in and settled so well. He is young, has a great left foot and bombs forward.

“You can see that he is not afraid to get crosses in and have a shot as well. Defensively, which is key for me, he’s very good as well.

“Left-back is a specialist position and you need someone like him in that role.

“He deserves huge credit for the way he’s started the season.”

Doncaster boss slams Plymouth penalty decision

A 92nd minute penalty for Plymouth Argyle meant they ended the weekend just one point behind Sunderland.

Argyle secured a 2-1 victory against struggling Doncaster thanks to two spot-kicks.

Whilst he accepted the first penalty was the correct decision, Rovers boss Ritchie Wellens has slammed the decision by referee Trevor Kettle to award the last-minute penalty.

Wellens said: “Is [the first one] a penalty? It probably is a penalty, but week-in, week-out, you will see people getting to the by-line, and pulling a cross back, the defender going into them, and it will not be given,

“The second one is not a penalty, Pontus says he hasn’t touched him, I watched it back – the lad’s dived.”