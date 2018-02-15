Kazenga LuaLua on life at Sunderland and the 'great feeling' of dramatic Bristanbul comeback

Kazenga LuaLua believes the dramatic finish at Ashton Gate has given the Sunderland squad a huge lift ahead of the visit of Brentford.

Sunderland came from 3-0 down at half-time to rescue a dramatic point last weekend, LuaLua having a big impact from the bench an hour in.

The forward described the comeback as a "great feeling" and hopes Sunderland will carry that momentum into the crunch game with Brentford at the Stadium of Light this weekend (KO 3pm).

"On Saturday we came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 which was a great feeling," said 29-year-old LuaLua.

"It’s not easy - for us and the fans - when you’re down like that, especially when they’ve travelled a long way to watch us, so to come back and give them something was good and now we just need to kick on.

"On a personal note, it’s good to get game time and I was pleased to play a part in helping the lads come back, and I’m feeling fit.

"The way we finished the game away to Bristol can only give us momentum to go to the next game.

"Brentford on Saturday isn’t going to be easy, but we are playing at home so it’s a game that we need to look to win and it’s up to us to do that."

LuaLua signed a short-term deal until the end of the season in January.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton forward said: "I’ve settled in nicely and all the boys have made me feel welcome.

"It's a nice place and the people are good, so it’s going well and I’m enjoying it."