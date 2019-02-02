'Just paints over the cracks': Sunderland fans react as Black Cats edge past AFC Wimbledon to go fourth

Sunderland won for the first time in four league games after a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon - but not all fans were happy with the performance.

Aiden McGeady scored the only goal of the game as Jack Ross' side moved up to fourth in the table, two points off the automatic promotion places.

But while some supporters were only bothered about the result, others were concerned by another unconvincing display.

There was also notable praise for new signings Kazaiah Sterling and Lewis Morgan.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@joeljacksonn6: Not impressed by that at all like. Winning just paints over the cracks we were shocking yet again

@Whatsallthisth2: Sterling looks very decent and O'Nien has to start games

@LdoubleE_87: A wins a win but not quite good enough for me. If we’re to win this league we need to play a lot better than that. Baldwin back in for me instead of Dunne next week too. #SAFC

@SafcFans: A lot of negativity in the crowd today. It’s tough watching us struggle against poor sides. That said, on reflection we are now 14 games unbeaten at home this season and have scored in every game.

@THE3DS5: Very poor but take the 3 points. We wont get top 2 if we keep on playing like this. Barnsley and luton scoring goals for fun.

@JaiOliver3: Good to get the 3 points on the board but really don’t see us going up if we play like we have been recently

@BlakeLevy6: Don’t care about how they played....they got the three point and it’s on to Oxford United!

@aimeegordon_x: Great to get back to winning ways. Still need to start killing teams off but I’m sure with Grigg we will. I’d play O’Nien behind the striker rather than honeyman #safc

@ConnorGardner: Poor performance, but a MUCH needed three points, got to push on from here. Running out of excuses to justify Wyke’s poor performances. #SAFC

@dbray65: Impressed with the new kid Morgan #safc

@liam88rich: O'nien didn't deserve to lose his place today for his performances of late. Honeyman frustrates the life out of me! #safc