Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's loan plans amid Sunderland interest in Ben Woodburn

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out loan moves for some of his youngsters in January, but said they are much closer to the first team picture than many realise.

Sunderland have a strong interest in Ben Woodburn, who made a major impact for Wales under Chris Coleman but has found first team opportunities limited this season.

He has not featured for Liverpool in September and recent reports suggested Klopp is ready to loan him out.

The German says he will consider any bids on an individual basis but that most of his young players will stay on Merseyside.

He told the club's official website: “We will see. These boys are all really close – much closer than you can see when I do the squad.

“We have to decide at one point if it makes sense that they stay. For a lot of them, it makes sense that they stay here because we need them. For a few, maybe it makes a little bit less sense.

"We will see – nothing is decided so far," he added.

"We will see which clubs are asking and then we have to make a decision whether it is good for the boy or not and all these things.

“But, really, for most of them there will be no transfer window. They will stay here.”

Sunderland were also interested in a loan move for Liverpool's Danny Ward but it is understood that he will not be leaving the club next month.