Juan Sartori shows his class but Sunderland’s big issue needs solving: six things we learned from Wembley heartbreak against Portsmouth

While Sunderland's Wembley heartbreak may be raw for the time being, there are plenty of lessons that the Black Cats can take from their trip to the capital.

And although the result wasn't the desired one, Jack Ross and the club as a whole can take plenty of positives moving forward - although there were undoubtedly some areas of concern raised.

We've taken a look at six of the key lessons the Black Cats can take into their final nine league outings - here's what we learned from the defeat to Portsmouth:

Juan Sartori showed his class once again

They say it’s the little things in life that mean the most, and Juan Sartori’s gesture to Sunderland fans before the final may have been comparatively small - but it tells you everything you need to know about the Black Cats’ new ownership.

The Uruguayan - who had spent the night before the clash partying with supporters in Trafalgar Square - made it his mission to dish out teamsheets to fans while chatting with those who had travelled to Wembley.

News of this spread quickly on social media, enhancing the co-owners reputation even further.

A minor gesture it may have been, but there won’t be many club shareholders willing to do that.

Some things are more important than football

While Sunderland’s trip to Wembley, so too will the rousing ovation given to heroic youngster Bradley Lowery.

For one minute, fans of the Black Cats and Portsmouth united in applause, rising to their feet to remember the Blackhall boy.

It was a stark reminder that some things are far more important than football, and a fitting tribute to a brave boy.

Aiden McGeady’s magic can - and will - prove the difference

Despite a dominant first-half display, Sunderland were struggling to breach a stubborn Portsmouth backline.

That was until a moment of magic from Aiden McGeady.

As he has done throughout the campaign, the Irishman delivered the spark that the Black Cats had been longing for via a fine free-kick.

He then repeated the trick in extra time, a fine touch and finish sending the game to penalties.

Indeed, McGeady was at the heart of everything positive that Sunderland did beneath the arch and looked lively throughout.

Such displays from the wideman, if they can be replicated in Sunderland’s remaining nine league games, will prove key to grinding out the results that will deliver promotion.

The kids are alright

While the result may not have been what Sunderland fans desired, they may well have left Wembley enthused by one particular aspect: the success of their academy graduates.

George Honeyman skippered the side at Wembley and looked a vibrant attacking outlet throughout, while Lynden Gooch and Denver Hume both made vital contributions from the bench.

The future certainly looks bright.

There may not be a better advert for the lower leagues

It’s a bold statement, but one which isn’t without its justification.

While goals were at a premium, it was a game packed with the best individual and collective talents that the third tier has to offer.

That, coupled with two sets of loyal and vocal supporters who ensured Wembley was a cauldron of noise throughout, made this clash a real spectacle.

There certainly will be no better advert for League One this season, and you perhaps be hard pushed to find a game in recent history which reflects better on the lower leagues than this one.

Sunderland’s defensive conundrum needs to be solved

One of the key selection dilemmas for Jack Ross before the game was who to field at centre back - and it’s an issue which is no closer to being resolved after the trip to Wembley.

Jack Baldwin, after a steady few games back in the side, was at fault for Pompey’s second goal and looked far from assured throughout.

While Tom Flanagan seems to be a staple of the backline now - and deservedly so - Ross needs to solve the conundrum of who plays alongside him.

Jimmy Dunne could have a case to be recalled against Accrington on Tuesday but, whichever decision the Scot makes, he needs to ensure it doesn’t keep costing the Black Cats goals.