Juan Sartori's stunning promise to Sunderland squad if they seal promotion

Juan Sartori has offered Sunderland's squad a stunning reward should they clinch promotion from League One this season.

Speaking on the Roker Rapport podcast, executive director Charlie Methven confirmed that the Black Cats' co-owner had promised to take the squad to Uruguay should they win promotion from the third tier at the first attempt.

Sartori, who purchased a 20% stake in the club shortly after Stewart Donald completed his takeover, has been actively involved in the club since investing.

The Uruguayan has been a regular presence at home games and has even joined supporters in the South Stand, decked out in a Sunderland away shirt.

And the businessman has now underlined his commitment to the squad further by offering them a trip to his homeland if they are successful in their quest for promotion.

The gesture was revealed by Methven - who joked that several of Jack Ross' squad may have already forgotten the offer.

"He's made a slightly unwise promise, which I'm wondering if any of the players have remembered," he said.

"When we were at the pre-season training camp in Portugal, he told them all that if we got promoted he would take them all to Uruguay.

"I'm guessing the majority of the players have forgotten - but Chris Maguire definitely hasn't because he'd never forget that!"