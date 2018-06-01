Juan Sartori: In-depth profile of Uruguayan multi-millionaire set to invest in Sunderland

Have your say

Juan Sartori is set to become a minority shareholder in Sunderland - but who is he?

As exclusively revealed by the Echo yesterday, Stewart Donald met with Sartori in Monaco on Friday and their discussions reached a positive end with the multi-millionaire now set to invest in the club.

Here's everything you need to know about the man set to join Donald and Charlie Methven as a shareholder at the club:

Who is Juan Sartori?

Sartori was born in Montevideo, Uruguay in 1981 and went on to live in France and Switzerland during his younger years.

He attended HEC - a world-renowned business school - and graduated with a degree in Business and Economics in 2002.

How does he know Stewart Donald?

Sartori has previously tried to take over Oxford United - where he will have dealt with Donald.

The Uruguayan believed he could take the U's to the Premier League but his takeover bid was rejected by chairman Darryl Eales.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail after Eales rejected his formal offer, Sartori said: “I am sad about it, but what can you do? “We worked a lot over the last three months and did due diligence, but it was Darryl’s decision to carry on at the club.

“We wanted to go as high as possible – the Championship and Premier League. Could we have made it? Of course."

What will his role be at Sunderland?

Don't expect Sartori to be hugely hands-on at Sunderland.

The Uruguayan is set to become a minority shareholder at the club with Donald remaining the majority.

His involvement could mainly be financial with the Black Cats' owner believing that he could help the club maximise their potential.

Speaking about Sartori coming on board, Donald said: “Juan is currently going through the EFL process to join us as a minority shareholder.

“We had a meeting in Monaco on Sunday and subject to it all dotting the is and crossing the ts, Juan would love to join us and help us maximise Sunderland’s potential.”

What are his business interests?

Sartori is the founder, and current president, of Union Group in Uruguay - the largest business of its kind in the country.

He started the business in 2006 as a blueberry farming business and then branched out into several different forms of agriculture.

The business has continued to expand and now deals with energy, forestry and real estate as well as holding interest in oil and gas.

He formed Union Agriculture Group in 2008 and then sold his existing business to that new company.

By that point, he had already built up $1billion worth of assets.

Who are his connections?

While Sartori naturally has links with Donald, perhaps the most intriguing connection of his is with a Russian billionaire.

In 2015, Sartori married Ekaterina Rybolovleva, the daughter of Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Rybolovlev is the owner of AS Monaco and is currently placed 242nd on the Forbes Rich List with an estimated wealth of $6.8billion.