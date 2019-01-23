Josh Maja set for £3.5m Bordeaux swoop as Sunderland look to cash in on striker

Josh Maja looks set to complete a £3.5million move to Bordeaux after turning down Sunderland's latest contract offer.

Bordeaux are the odds-on favourite to land the 20-year-old and it is understood that the French side are on the verge of completing a deal that will see the striker leave the club this month.

Josh Maja looks set to leave Sunderland either in January or in the summer

They are currently 10th in the Ligue 1 table.

A number of Bundesliga sides are also keen on the youngster, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats this season, but it seems that he will be moving to France instead.

There has been interest from the Premier League and the Championship but it is understood that Maja is now keen to move overseas.

Maja’s current deal expires at the end of the season and has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

That was the worst case scenario for Sunderland, who would receive a relatively paltry sum in compensation, and has meant that owner Stewart Donald has tried to push through a permanent switch before the transfer window closes.

Sunderland have had to make a judgement on whether they believe Maja can make a significant impact between now and the end of the season, or whether his desire to move means it is better to search for a replacement.

Will Grigg remains a target,, but Sunderland will look to sign two strikers this month now, after Jerome Sinclair’s loan deal was cut short.

The fee for maja is expected to rise to £3.5million with clauses and add-ons, while Sunderland are hoping to include a sell-on clause in the transfer.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross admitted last week he would be keen on the idea of loaning Maja back should he depart, but that is unlikely as it stands.

On Tuesday night Ross said there would be clarity to the situation 'very soon'.

"I want clarity and I believe that clarity might come over the next couple of days," he said.

“As things stand, I can’t bring that to you.

“I would hope that would be the case. We need it one way or the other.”