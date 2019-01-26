Josh Maja's message for 'special' Sunderland after sealing Bordeaux move

Josh Maja says it was an 'honour' to break through the ranks at Sunderland.

Maja this morning sealed a four-and-a-half year switch to Bordeaux after a protracted contract stand-off with the Black Cats.

He scored 16 goals in all competitions this season.

Maja wrote on social media: "Would like to express how much of an honour it was to break through into senior football at such a special club, that is Sunderland AFC.

"I had many blessed moments during my time at Sunderland & also some bad moments but you guys always stuck by me so I'll always be grateful for that.

"By far the most passionate fans I have come across so I am sure that the SoL will continue to be a fortress.

"I am wishing everyone involved with the club all the best going forward, and I know the club will return to where it belongs."

Sunderland could receive up to £3,5 million from the deal, though part of it will be kept by Bordeaux as they are still owed a small sum from the deal that brought Wahbi Khazri to Wearside in January 2016.

The Balck Cats will look to sign two strikers next week, as well as sealing the return of former midfielder Grant Leadbitter.

Chairman Stewart Donald has told supporters he is confident he will deliver before the window shuts on Thursday.

"I appreciate the concern but I cannot give answers to all the questions till the window closes," he said.

"We have a busy few days so let’s see what happens. We expect to make at least 3 more signings but lets try not to have the inquest till the window shuts."