Josh Maja's contract situation explained and what Sunderland's options are

Sunderland have set a deadline for Josh Maja to sign a new contract - but what will happen next?

The 20-year-old striker will see his current contract expire in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Following weeks of contract talk, here's a quick reminder of the situation as it stands, what Sunderland's options are and Jack Ross' thoughts on the striker.

When's the deadline Sunderland have set?

Before the turn of the year, Ross confirmed that Sunderland have offered Maja a new contract and set a deadline for him to sign it.

Ross stated the club would like a decision one way or another in the week leading up to the Charlton game on Saturday, January 5.

That gives Maja just a couple of days to make up his mind.

What are Sunderland's and Maja's options?

Obviously Sunderland would like the 20-year-old to sign a long-term contract at the club.

But if Maja doesn't sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light there are a couple of scenarios which could play out.

With Maja's current deal set to expire next summer, Sunderland could cash in this month, with several Championship and Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the striker.

If the forward doesn't leave in January and doesn't commit his future to the Black Cats, there is a good chance Maja will leave for free at the end of the season.

Alternatively, Maja could sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club, which would allow the striker to stay at Sunderland until the end of the season before moving abroad.

What will happen if Maja doesn't sign before Sunderland's deadline?

Ross has been keen to stress his healthy relationship with Maja throughout the contract saga.

The pair clearly respect each other, while Maja's 15 goals in all competitions highlight a flourishing partnership.

When asked what will happen if Maja doesn't sign before Sunderland's deadline, Ross said:

“I suppose the consequences of a deadline passing are out of my control.

"It would possibly be out of my hands even if I have a good relationship with him. Naturally I want to keep him within the squad.



"I am also sensible enough to get the bigger picture and I bought into that when I came in. Whatever happens in the next seven days I will deal with that.



How will Ross approach the situation?

The Sunderland boss insists his relationship with Maja won't change if the striker doesn't sign a new deal.

Following Sunderland's 1-0 victory over Blackpool on New Year's Day, Ross said he would continue to play the striker even if the club's deadline passes.

“I know we’ve said that a final offer has been made, and there’s a time period for whether or not he accepts it," said Ross after the 1-0 win at Bloomfield Road.

"But even if that lapses, nothing really changes from my perspective as a manager.

“I’ve got a really strong relationship with him as a player, and as long as he remains here and keeps playing like that, I’ll keep selecting him and playing him.

“We can’t just say we just concentrate on that, because naturally there are other factors going on, but for me as manager and him as a player, all we can do is affect what happens out there on the pitch."



