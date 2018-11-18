Josh Maja reacts to Wycombe Wanderers draw and his 11th goal of the season

Have your say

Josh Maja admits Wycombe Wanderers made it tough for the Black Cats as their long winning run came to an end.

Sunderland fell behind midway through the second half but substitute Maja levelled the scores.

That means Jack Ross's side are still unbeaten at home this season and have not lost in 12, a run stretching back to the 2-1 defeat at Burton in September.

"It was a tough game," Maja told safc.com.

"They came with a gameplan to sit back and try to nick a goal. I think obviously it was hard for us to break them down. Coming off the bench I was happy to get the goal.

"A draw is better than a defeat."

"It's [home record] a major boost for the fans as well," he added.

"They're pushing us to stay unbeaten and hopefully we can keep doing that."

Ross preffered Jerome Sinclair for the game but Maja took his chance again, scoring his second goal of the week.

The 19-year-old says he will keep working hard for his opportunities.

"I'm doing ok, I'm getting on the scoresheet," he said.

"That's all I can do.

"All I want to do is keeping working hard and getting opportunities to score and that's what I did."