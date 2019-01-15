Josh Maja boost for Sunderland ahead of Scunthorpe United test

Have your say

Sunderland have been handed a boost ahead of the trip to Scunthorpe United with the return to training of top scorer Josh Maja.

The 20-year-old missed the 1-1 draw with the Luton Town due to a stomach bug.

His absence from the squad sparked fresh exit rumours given the 15-goal top scorer is yet to commit to the new deal on the table.

Jack Ross explained post-match that his absence was purely down to illness.

Maja was back training at the Academy of Light on Tuesday as preparations step up for the trip to face in-form Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

The Iron have won their last four League One games and have been boosted by the arrival of five new signings.

Josh Maja

Maja’s return is a welcome boost for Ross, though Sunderland skipper George Honeyman remains a doubt for the game with an ongoing ankle problem.

Lee Cattermole returns from a two-game suspension to bolster the midfield options.

There is strong interest in Maja from clubs in the German Bundesliga with fears he could depart on a free in the summer.

Sunderland’s ongoing pursuit of prolific Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg is unrelated to the future of Maja.

Maja’s contractual situation remains unchanged but should he leave this month then Sunderland would go back into the market for further striking firepower.