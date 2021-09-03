Josh Hawkes opens up on late loan move and the message from Sunderland

Hawkes completed a season-long switch in the final moments of transfer deadline day, but the deal was not officially ratified until Thursday.

The attacking midfielder, who starred in the club's U23 side last season, could be involved against former club Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Hawkes admits he had hoped for more senior opportunities last season and hopes he can now kick on as a player at Prenton Park.

Sunderland forward Josh Hawkes

"I'm buzzing," he said.

"It was late in the day on deadline day itself and I'm just pleased it's all gone through so I can be a Tranmere player.

"I had a really good season last year for the U23s, I was hoping for a bit more of an opportunity with the first team but it just didn't quite come.

"I started pre-season with Sunderland and they felt the best thing for me was to come out and get some games.

"I just want to play as much as I can and help the team.

"Sunderland have told me just to go and show what I can do," he added.

"I think they have the faith in me that I can come here and perform.

"They were really positive about Tranmere as a club and personally I've only heard good things, so I'm really happy.

"The manager here was really positive about how he sees me as a player and where he sees me fitting into the team.

"We played here in pre-season and that gave me an idea of how big the fanbase and the club is.

"We've got a really good squad here so I think we can push on.

"Personally I want to create goals and score goals."

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the move was a 'great opportunity' for Hawkes to continue his progression.

"This is a great opportunity for Josh in League Two and it demonstrates his progress to date," Speakman said.

"This is the natural next step for him after Under-23 football, and we will monitor his development very closely.”

