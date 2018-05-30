Jordan Pickford hits back at ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes' diet claims as Everton star eyes World Cup glory

Jordan Pickford has hit back at David Moyes' claims about his poor diet as the former Sunderland goalkeeper looks to lead England to World Cup glory.

Moyes questioned what Pickford was eating during the pair's time at Sunderland as the youngster began to establish himself in the first team under the Scot's stewardship.

Back in October 2016, Moyes said: "Jordan’s framework will change and he needs to look at the work he’s doing in the gym and also what he is eating.

"I’m just getting that information passed onto me about his eating. He needs a programme to make sure he continues growing in the right way, because this career is short and, if you want to be at the top, you have to do all those things to get yourself there."

However, the Washington-born stopper gave short shrift to questions over his diet, and insists it was never a major concern.

“I was always eating healthy, I wasn’t going to McDonald’s every week like the gaffer, Moyes, said at the time,” he explained.

He does confess to favouring a pizza after a job well done and is hoping to enjoy a slice or more this summer.

“A nice pizza after three points isn’t a bad way to have it,” he said. “And we’d be having more than a pizza if we win the final.”

Pickford is thought to be in a straight battle with Jack Butland to start in Russia, backed up by the uncapped Nick Pope, and will be hoping to get the nod against Nigeria on Saturday in England’s penultimate warm-up.

“None of us know yet,” he admitted.

“We work hard on the training pitch. Me, Popey and Butland. We are all working hard and pushing each other, so it is all competition.”

