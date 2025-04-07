Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man has often come in for stick when playing against Newcastle United at St James’ Park

Jordan Pickford has acknowledged that the reaction he receives from Newcastle United supporters at St James' Park is unlike anything else he's experienced.

The Everton and England goalkeeper, 31, who came through the ranks at Sunderland, has frequently been the target of taunts from Newcastle fans whenever he’s returned to the North East with the Toffees. Despite enduring what he describes as "a lot of stick" from the home crowd, Pickford has previously acknowledged that the atmosphere at St James' is "always rocking."

While reflecting on the intensity of various Premier League away grounds - including Villa Park, Anfield, Old Trafford, and St James' - Pickford commented on the unique feeling each one brings. They have all got good history," he told Sky Sports when asked about his favourite away grounds. "Villa Park is bouncing and quite enjoyable to go to before the game.

"Anfield is, obviously, a big derby game. The atmosphere gets you going. The derby game is always one of them where there is a bit of needle. I like Old Trafford. Just growing up as a kid, we didn't have Sky back in the day and we watched Champions League nights so I always liked playing at Old Trafford. St James' Park? The atmosphere towards me is a bit on another scale."

When asked the best atmosphere he had played in, Pickford told Channel 4 last June: “I know I get a lot of stick at St James' Park! But I know the atmosphere is always rocking.” Pickford is set to feature at St James' Park again on the final day of the Premier League season as Everton take on Newcastle United.

