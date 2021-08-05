The attacker joined Sunderland on a temporary deal last January and featured regularly for Lee Johnson’s side as they exited the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Jones joins fellow former Black Cats Max Power and Charlie Wyke at the DW Stadium after they both departed Wearside at the end of the season.

Speaking to Latics TV, the Rangers winger spoke about his move to Wigan.

Jordan Jones during his loan with Sunderland.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks so I’m just thankful to be here and I cannot wait to get started and kick on.

“I spoke to the manager and a few of the players and it just seems that there is such a positive vibe around the place at the minute and that’s something that I want to be a part of.

“They’ve got a clear vision with how they want to play football; playing attacking football and getting as many results as we can.

“Max used to speak highly of the club when we came here last season with Sunderland. He was always very complimentary.

“I also spoke to Leon Balogun at Rangers who was really complimentary and said it is full of good people.

“Everyone who I’ve spoken to has been really positive, especially at the minute.

“The club went through a bit of struggle but with the new owners and with Leam in charge, I think it’s a good time to be here.”

Jones is in line to make his competitive debut for Latics against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in a League One curtain-raiser.

A prospect the 26-year-old Northern Ireland international also spoke about upon his arrival at the DW Stadium.

“I’m buzzing and I can’t wait - I want to be as exciting as I can be,” he said.

“Sunderland was quite a successful loan spell for me and the fans were really positive towards me. I am looking forward to going there, but it could be a lot different on Saturday!

“I think the game now - especially for wide players - is about numbers so I think I want as many numbers as possible in the form of goals and assists this season. If I get that, we’ll have a successful year.”

