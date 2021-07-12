The Three Lions suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday evening, meaning the 55-year wait for a major trophy continues.

While Sunderland academy graduate Jordan Pickford saved two Italian penalties, misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka saw England lose out.

Henderson featured as a second half substitute but was withdrawn in extra time as Gareth Southgate opted to make changes with the shootout looming.

Jordan Henderson sends this emotional message after England's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat

But the Liverpool captain and former Black Cats midfielder has pledged that the team will be back bigger and better – with the 2022 World Cup already on the horizon.

Posting on Twitter, Henderson said: “Hurts even more this morning, this team deserved more.

“Been incredible to be a part of this campaign and see the joy it’s brought fans around the country after a very tough 18 months or so.

"We gave absolutely everything and I am so proud of the lads for what they’ve done over the last few weeks.

"To see the growth of individuals and as a collective has been incredible, the character we’ve shown, the desire & sacrifice for each other has been something really special.

"It says a lot about the lads who took a pen last night, huge courage, but we win & lose as a team & we will learn from this experience.

"Thank you all for your incredible support, we didn’t manage to get over the line in the end but we’ll be back, this is just the beginning.”

