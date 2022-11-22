The homegrown midfielder made 79 appearances for Sunderland before being sold to Liverpool for an undisclosed fee thought to be between £16million and £20 million.

Since then, the 32-year-old has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, European Super Cup and Carabao Cup during a glittering 11-and-a-half seasons at Anfield.

In his new book, Henderson details his childhood and early days as a Sunderland fan at length and also talks about how he was taken to some Newcastle United games by his stepfather following his mother, Liz, and father Brian’s divorce.

Jordan Henderson arrives ahead of the England Training |session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

"After the split, my dad moved out to Washington, five miles away. I stayed with my mam, Liz, who is a fitness instructor in Summerhill, and saw my dad every other weekend.

“A year or so later, my mam met a guy called Peter Conway; eventually he came and lived with us. Peter is a good man and treated me like his own son.

"He used to take me to watch Newcastle matches but I only went with him to watch the opposition! Peter and my mam had a baby, my sister, Jodi, and he would take me to training whenever my dad couldn’t do it. Things worked out!”