Jonny Williams provides Sunderland boost in Under-23 win at West Ham

Jonny Williams impressed as he played 90 minutes in his quest for fitness in Sunderland Under-23s’ 1-0 win at West Ham.

The 24-year-old is getting back to full-strength after dislocating a shoulder - and showed that he is not too far away from being available for the first-team again.

That would be a big boost for Black Cats boss Chris Coleman as he looks to steer the club away from the Championship relegation zone.

Williams was a livewire in the game played at Dagenham & Redbridge, but had a frustrating night in front of goal as Hammers goalkeeper Nathan Trott denied him time and time again.

The game also saw a debut for new boy Connor Shields and the striker worked hard throughout. Black Cats misfit Jack Rodwell played the full game.

Jason Steele was in goal for Sunderland and was called into action early on, rushing out of goal to hack clear from a Tunji Akinola through ball.

Five minutes in, Shields found Williams in the box but Trott made the first of several saves from close range.

The keeper had no answer to a 13th minute strike from Lee Connelly though, a speculative strike finding the top corner for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Williams had another effort blocked before the Hammers had a good spell, with Steele forced to top over the bar from a Marcus Browne shot.

There was a worry when Williams was felled by a strong challenge, but after being examined on the pitch, he was able to carry on.

The Hammers might have been level before the interval but Oladapo Afolyan hit the side netting when well placed.

The striker fired wide again early in the second period, while Browne also scuffed a shot that was easy for Steele.

Rodwell’s only involvement of note came when his free-kick was touched down by Shields, but Williams’ effort was easy this time for Trott.

The 19-year-old Bermuda-born keeper soon pulled out a better stop, turning aside another shot from Williams.

Sunderland soaked up some pressure from the home side, but held on well for the clean sheet.

Williams was subbed just before the end, but his display was a boost in these tough times for Sunderland fans.

Sunderland U23: Steele, Robson, Hume, Gamble, Taylor, Rodwell, Connelly, Embleton, Shields (Diamond, 84), Hackett, Williams (Kimpioka, 90). Subs: Storey, Stryjek, Brotherton.