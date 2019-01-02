Jonny Williams pictured at Charlton Athletic game ahead of possible Sunderland reunion

Charlton Athletic could sign former Sunderland loanee Jonny Williams in time to face the Black Cats on Saturday.

Sunderland travel to the Valley on Saturday to face a side just four points behind them in the table, though Jack Ross and his players have two games in hand.

Manager Lee Bowyer is hoping to make two loan additions in time for the game.

One is a left back but the other could be the talented Williams.

He was pictured at their 2-1 win over Walsall yesterday, with Bowyer revealing he had met a player and agreed a deal last week.

"Yeah, it’s close,” Bowyer told London News Online.

Jonny Williams could be set to face Sunderland on Saturday

“I went and met the lad last week and everything’s agreed, I think we just need the green light and it’s all done.

"There are two we’re really close to so, yeah. Hopefully we get them both in before Sunderland. That’s the plan.

“I’m not going to sit here and obviously tell you who but there are a couple of people that we’re looking at. One was here today, I believe, and watching the game.

"“He would’ve seen how good we are, especially in the first half, and I’d bet he’s excited to be coming to play for a team that moves the ball like we did [in the] first half.”

Williams made 14 appearances during a loan stint on Wearside last season, with his injury struggles a key theme of the recent Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'.

He has made just one appearance for Crystal Palace this season, during a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Swansea City.

Bowyer's Charlton have won their last five home league and will pose a stern test for Sunderland.

Bowyer will be without captain and key defender Jason Pearce, however, as well as influential midfielder Joe Aribo.