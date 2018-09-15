Jon McLaughlin has this key message for Sunderland fans ahead of Burton trip

Jon McLaughlin has urged Sunderland fans to make the Pirelli Stadium a sea of red and white as the Black Cats look to return to winning ways.

After back-to-back draws, Jack Ross’ side are keen to taste victory in Staffordshire this afternoon.

And Sunderland will be backed by another sell-out away end at Burton this afternoon as over 1,700 supporters get ready to make the journey from Wearside - with summer signing McLaughlin urging them to create a partisan atmosphere at a ground he is well-accustomed too.

The Scottish international spent three years at Burton Albion and knows that the compact surroundings of the Pirelli Stadium can prove difficult for away teams.

And although the Brewers didn’t enjoy the best of times on home soil last season, McLaughlin believes they will be a tough test.

“In my time at Burton we were a force at home,” he admitted.

“We made that a place that was very difficult to come.

“In the Championship it was a little different but again in the first season teams didn’t like going there and it wasn’t easy for them. “

The trip to Burton will prove a big test of the Black Cats’ promotion credentials - with Nigel Clough’s men harboring similar ambitions of returning to the Championship at the first attempt.

McLaughlin, though, feels that Sunderland’s support could prove an added advantage - and has called on fans to continue making that they have been all season.

“It’s massive, all the time if you can take a big following away it’s fantastic,” added the stopper.

“At a ground like that which doesn’t hold that many, the more fans you can have as an away team, it can create a really partisan atmosphere and that’s great.

“You could see the following we had at Gillingham and at Wimbledon, a much smaller ground, the fans were far more vocal than theirs and pulled us through. That’s been a key factor.

“It will be great again to see a big following go down there and really make it a good atmosphere for us to go and get a good win.”