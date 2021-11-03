'Johnson’s selection leaves a lot to be desired' - Sunderland fans react to 'dreadful' Sheffield Wednesday result as player named a 'headless chicken'
Sunderland fans have been quick to react following the 3-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in League One.
The Black Cats were never at the races as Sheffield Wednesday steamrollered into a 2-0 lead before half-time.
The home side added a third after the break as Sunderland looked bereft of any ideas.
The loss represents Lee Johnson’s third in a row in League One after awful performances against Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United, and now Sheffield Wednesday.
Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the result against Sheffield Wednesday this evening:
@PlannerMarj: “I’m not Johnson out, but he is playing Doyle when he is completely gone at present, and he is playing O’Nien when he is offering nothing, and as for Gooch… #safc.”
@brownh1989: “The opening 2 months mean nothing if we don’t keep picking up points. Plymouth are unbeaten in the league. That’s how you go up. You win games constantly. You don’t lose games like 4-0, 5-1 and 3-0. And all within 4 weeks of each other.”
@eab1992: “Dreadful performance from start to finish, defensively all over the place. Another forgettable night. Big changes needed.”
@iandobbers: “No fight. Just can’t adapt to having 2 strikers to deal with. We are crying out for someone in midfield who the opposition hate to play against. Standards are slipping and it’s hard to watch.”
@xhannahanderson: “Taking 4000 fans down on a Tuesday night to watch a performance like that, they should be embarrassed.”
@lord_barrold: “I don’t really know. We’ve looked fresh and on it this season in the main. I wrote the Pompey game off as a freak result but the recent run is reminiscent of previous seasons where manager and players lose the plot.”
@jimmmyreay: “One way or another things have to change after this past 4 days. Getting nowhere playing like this.”
@Safc85: “Given up. Not good enough for league 1 simple.”
@Keiith_C_1971: “Absolutely woeful again, defence has lost all confidence. Yet again Johnson’s selection leaves a lot to be desired. His substitutions have been worse. Major rethink is needed.”
@ChrisWiley1991: “Inexperienced defence simply bullied for the past few games and Gooch is a headless chicken.”