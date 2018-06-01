John O'Shea yet to hold talks with Sunderland's new owners

Soon-to-be out of contract Sunderland skipper John O’Shea is yet to have any contact with the club’s new owners but says he is relaxed about the situation.

The 37-year-old, who would like to stay at Sunderland, says his immediate focus is on bringing down the curtain on his international career.

O’Shea will make his 118th and final appearance for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly against the USA today.

Asked if he had had any contact with the Black Cats’ new owner Stewart Donald, O’Shea said: “No, no, no contact with anybody.

“I’m just focusing on today and then let’s see what will happen then.

“I’ll enjoy this moment and then let things happen then.”

O’Shea added: “Look, that’s for the next few weeks to pan out.

“I’m sure there’s lots of stuff going on because when stuff like that happens, there’s plenty of plans and things need to happen.

“First and foremost, I’m just looking forward to today and hopefully getting a win, and the next few weeks will take care of itself.”

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill paid tribute to O’Shea and his contribution to the cause.

Ex-Sunderland manager O’Neill said: “I know people shower praise on someone who is just about to leave, but he has been a great influence and even though just in recent times he would have less chance of playing with other players younger than he being in the side, to have him around and for him not to retire just after the Euros was particularly great for myself.

“I wanted him around at the time and his influence is there for all to see.”

A priority for new boss Jack Ross will be to determine the future of Sunderland’s soon-to-be out of contract players.

As well as O’Shea, fellow defenders Billy Jones and Marc Wilson and forward Kazenga LuaLua are still waiting to hear from the club.

Their deals will expire at the end of June and as yet they have had no indication whether they have a future on Wearside or not.