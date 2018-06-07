John O’Shea reveals why he chose Reading after leaving Sunderland

John O’Shea says the chance to link up with Paul Clement was the main reason why he decided to join Reading, after completing his move to the Championship side.

O’Shea brought the curtain down on a seven-year stay at Sunderland and will put pen to paper on a one-year deal once his contract with the Black Cats expires on July 1.

The veteran defender had been keen on keep on playing and with his situation at Sunderland in limbo amid a change in management and ownership, he revealed he took the opportunity to hold talks with Reading over several weeks before deciding to join the Royals.

He will link up again with Clement, who he worked with at international level earlier in his career, and joins former Sunderland team-mates Vito Mannone and David Meyler at the Madjeski Stadium.

O’Shea said: “I’m delighted to get it done.

“The last couple of weeks, I’ve been speaking to the manager and getting a feel for the place. I’m looking forward to getting started now.

“People were aware I was going to be out of contract; a few calls were made and I was thankfully able to speak to the manager. He got his ideas across and it was important for me to hear that ambition and get his thoughts.

“I worked with him a good few years ago with the Irish Under-21s and when he was with the senior team for a few games and I saw how much of an impressive coach he was, and person too, so the chance to work for him again was important.”

O’Shea leaves Sunderland after playing almost 250 times for the club, including making 40 appearances last year as Sunderland crashed out of the Championship and into League One.

Despite his new signing being 37, though, Clement had no hesitation in signing O’Shea.

He said: “He will bring us fantastic levels of experience and proven leadership qualities.

“We looked very carefully at John’s recent playing statistics and he played a total of 40 games for Sunderland last season; he is still incredibly fit and a hugely motivated individual.

“So we look forward to him being a big contributor out on the pitch next season.”