Joey Barton under investigation, Portsmouth striker thanks ex-team-mate plus Sunderland's defensive woes: League One winners and losers It was another eventful weekend in England's third tier as the League One promotion race took another dramatic twist. We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed. 1. W\: Oli Hawkins Hawkins scored his first goal from open play since February as Portsmouth recorded their fifth straight league win. They are now level on points with Sunderland having played the same number of games. 2. W\: Conor Chaplin Hawkins thanked former team-mate Conor Chaplin after the ex-Pompey striker scored Coventry's winner in a 5-4 win over Sunderland. "Hell be getting a lot of thank you tweets from them (Pompey fans)," said Hawkins. 3. Jonson Clarke-Harris The Bristol Rovers striker netted twice, including a stoppage-time winner as the Gas came from behind to beat bottom of the table Bradford 3-2. 4. W\: Lyle Taylor Taylor's brace helped Charlton record a 3-1 win over league leaders Luton and kept alive the Addicks' automatic promotion hopes. Charlton are just three points off the top two.