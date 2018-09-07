Joey Barton’s message to Newcastle fans ahead of Sunderland clash

Joey Barton called on Newcastle United fans to back his Fleetwood Town team at the Stadium of Light today.

Barton took over the reigns at Highbury in the summer and has enjoyed a steady start to life in the dugout, with his side not tasting defeat since the opening day of the season.

But Fleetwood and Barton will no doubt face their toughest assignment to date this afternoon as they make the trip to the Stadium of Light to take on an unbeaten Sunderland side.

The Cod Army could be backed by a sizeable away following on Wearside though, with their manager calling on fans of his old club to back his side against Jack Ross’ men.

And he’s hopeful that supporters of his former club may give his new employers a welcome boost at the Stadium of Light.

Barton, who spent four years at the Magpies, said: “Newcastle do not have a game at the weekend so we might have a few more fans in the Stadium of Light than is normal for a Fleetwood away game – who knows?

“We saw at the weekend about how important they (Town’s fans) are.

“Saturday was the first time in the stadium, I felt our team was really buoyed on by the fans.

“They really believed we could win that game and that filtered through onto the pitch.”

Barton too had praise for Sunderland fans, who have endured some difficult days in recent years.

“I respect Sunderland; it is a fantastic football club, no doubt about it,” he added.

“The fans have stuck with them because it has not been an easy time to stick with them, especially when you see Newcastle doing well.”