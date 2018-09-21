Joey Barton reacts after signing former Sunderland favourite to boost his squad

Fleetwood Town have added former Sunderland favourite Ross Wallace to their squad.

Joey Barton's side have brought the 33-year-old in as they look to challenge the Black Cats for promotion to the Championship.

Wallace has been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday int he summer, and also had a trial at Wigan Athletic.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Ross’ quality into our squad," Barton said.

“He has been with us for the last couple of weeks, and we are pleased to have fought off competition from numerous other clubs to secure his signature.”

Wallace was a popular player on Wearside, making over 50 appearances for the club.

He was a pivotal member of the Roy Keane team that turned around a wretched start to the season and went on to win the league.

Memorably, Wallace scored the winner in Keane's first game as they battled back from going behind to win 2-1 at Derby County.

Fleetwood are expected to make a further addition to their squad, with former Newcastle United man Ryan Taylor also on trial.

After the 1-1 draw between the two sides earlier this season, Jack Ross said that he expected Fleetwood Town to push for the top six this season.