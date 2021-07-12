The East Anglian Daily Times report that the striker is set to put pen to paper at Portman Road and become the club’s seventh summer signing.

Pigott, who left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the 2020/21 season, has been a man in demand this summer after a campaign that saw him net 20 times in 45 games at Plough Lane.

Portsmouth, Luton Town and Bristol City were all known to be keen on the frontman, while it was claimed that Sunderland were prepared to offer lucrative wages to bring the striker to Wearside.

Joe Pigott 'close' to joining Sunderland's League One rivals as Cats continue striker search

But it appears the striker is now heading for the Tractor Boys, who are splashing the cash under their new American owners.

Sunderland, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for more attacking options following the departure of Charlie Wyke – who last week joined Wigan.

Alex Pritchard remains the club’s only summer signing thus far.

