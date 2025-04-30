Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jobe Bellingham’s name is being mentioned with Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window

Jobe Bellingham has urged Sunderland to make the most of their “incredible” chance to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old spoke after picking up the EFL Championship Young Player of the Year award on Sunday evening, edging out Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley and Sheffield Wednesday’s Shea Charles for the honour.

Bellingham also earned a spot in the Championship Team of the Year and, while acknowledging the personal accolades, emphasised that his main focus remains on helping Sunderland through the crucial final stretch of the campaign.

However, Real Madrid are showing interest in the Sunderland star, according to reports in Spain. Following a standout season, Jobe Bellingham has drawn interest from several top European clubs, including Real Madrid, where his brother Jude currently plays. That’s according to the major Spanish news publication, Marca. The 19-year-old midfielder, who operates in a similar role to his older sibling, has contributed four goals and three assists across 39 Championship appearances this campaign.

With one game left in the regular season, Sunderland have already secured their place in the Championship play-offs, giving Jobe a chance to help push the club toward Premier League promotion — one of the most prestigious competitions in world football. Their report also adds that Jobe appears to be treading a similar path to Jude, who rose to prominence at Birmingham City before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund, where his star rose further and ultimately led to a switch to Real Madrid — a club he’s already won a Champions League title with.

Amid all the transfer talk, however, Jobe Bellingham has already issued a rallying cry to Sunderland ahead of their Championship play-off campaign, which is set to begin later this month after the Black Cats’ final game of the regular season against Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a strange feeling because it's the first individual award I've won really, so I'm very grateful, especially to the staff, the fans and my team-mates who have helped me get to this point," Bellingham said after winning the EFL award last weekend.

"This is a bonus, the main goal this season is still for the team to get promoted, and we've still got an amazing opportunity to do that. I'm sure everyone at the club realises what kind of opportunity we've got; they don't come around very often, and so we have to make the most of it. This [individual award] is a bonus.

"We're going to need everyone, as the gaffer has said. The supporters will do their bit, I'm sure, travelling so far as they always do to support this team. Us players, it's up to us to understand what it means to the supporters and the staff who work tirelessly from top to bottom. We've got to do it for everyone."