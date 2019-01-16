Jimmy Dunne backed to make big impact at Sunderland as Sean Dyche discusses his Burnley future

Jimmy Dunne has been backed to make an impact at both ends of the pitch for Sunderland, but his long-term future remains with Burnley.

The 21-year-old centre-back has arrived at Sunderland on a loan deal until the end of the season from the Premier League side.

Dunne trained with his new teammates for the first time late last week before being named on the subs bench for the visit of Luton Town.

Reece James knows Dunne from their time together at Manchester United’s academy and he has backed his fellow defender to have a positive impact, with Dunne providing extra competition for first choice pairing Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan.

And James also believes the strapping centre-back could make a nuisance of himself at attacking set plays too, Dunne already has two goals this season during a loan spell at Hearts in the opening half of the campaign.

James said: “I knew him from my time at Manchester United, he was in the youth teams when I was in the reserves and he’s a really good lad.

“I knew he was a good lad before he came in and he’s settled in well. He’s looked good in training and I think he’ll be a good addition to the squad.

“It’s more competition so it can only bolster our options.

“He’s a great size too which can only add a threat in the opposition box when it comes to set pieces as well.

“It’s just another good option so hopefully he can help us push on for the rest of the season.”

Dunne, who won League Two with Accrington Stanley during a loan spell last season, turned down interest from the Championship to join Sunderland on loan.

Sean Dyche believes Dunne has a bright future at Burnley and says he will benefit from the loan spell.

Dyche said: “I really like Jimmy, I like what he did with us in pre-season and knew he needed more game time after going to Hearts. It was a shame the injury just interrupted his season.

“We had great reports on him as a lad which is important here and what we like. It is a new challenge for him going to Sunderland but we like him and he is doing really well.”