Jewison Bennette and Edouard Michut latest plus Sunderland ‘want’ Manchester United ex-Rangers loanee
Sunderland are preparing for a busy final week in the transfer window – with the club looking to complete several deals before next week’s deadline.
The Black Cats have agreed a deal to sign teenage winger Jewison Bennette from Costa Rican side Herediano, and the 18-year-old has arrived on Wearside to complete his medical.
According to Football Insider, Bennette will sign a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light as he aims to earn a place in Costa Rica’s World Cup squad this year.
Edouard Michut latest
Another young player on Sunderland’s radar is French midfielder Edouard Michut.
It was reported that Sunderland have opened talks with the French club to sign the 19-year-old, who made five Ligue 1 appearances last season.
Speaking about Michut on The Here We Go Podcast, respected reporter Fabrizio Romano said: “There is a proposal from Sunderland. They want to sign the player on a permanent deal and to bring him to the Championship from Paris Saint-Germain.
“So for Michut, (there) is a possibility to leave PSG.”
Several clubs interested in Manchester United man
Finally, Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is reportedly attracting interest from a host of clubs who are interested in a loan move.
Sunderland were linked with the 20-year-old earlier this summer, while the Daily Mail are reporting the Black Cats and Championship rivals Blackpool remain interested.
Belgian side Anderlecht and French club Nice are also said to be monitoring the situation.
The Ivory Coast winger, who was loaned out to Rangers last season, has three years left on his United contract after The Red Devils paid a reported £19million fee, plus add-ons, to sign him in January 2021.