Jerome Sinclair reflects on his Sunderland spell ahead of Black Cats reunion

Jerome Sinclair says it was a 'privilege' to play for Sunderland.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with the Black Cats but struggled for regular game time.

Jerome Sinclair is set to face his former side on Saturday

He scored two goals before all parties agreed to cut short his spell and return to Watford.

He has since signed for Oxford United on another loan deal and is likely to lead the line at the Kassam Stadium

Oxford have been struggling for much of the season but performances and results have improved recently.

“I think it’s going to be a good game between two good sides” he told oufc.co.uk.

“I was injured and didn’t play in the game at Sunderland but I watched it and thought Oxford looked like a really good team.The lads beat Portsmouth and then Barnsley in the last two games here so we definitely have the ability to get another big win.”

“I enjoyed my time at Sunderland. It is the focus for the whole area so you are always under scrutiny. It did take me by surprise a little bit if I’m totally honest.

“I knew it was a big club but it’s only when you play for them you really appreciate it. A 40,000 seater stadium and the fans care so passionately so the club is always in people's minds, all around the town.

"But I felt privileged to play for the club and their fanbase is huge so we know they will have a great support on Saturday and it will be a good game.”

Sinclair played 78 minutes on his Oxford debut last week and Karl Robinson's side drew 0-0 with Burton Albion.