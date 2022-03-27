Defoe said it was proving 'really difficult' to get up to full fitness after announcing his surprise early retirement from football earlier this week.

The 39-year-old announced on Thursday morning that he would not be seeing out the season with Sunderland, after making an emotional return to the club on deadline day in January.

Defoe made seven appearances in his second spell at the club, but said he was struggling

He also said he did not want to potentially block playing opportunities for other players.

Sunderland's striking options are now thin, though Nathan Broadhead is expected to return from a hamstring injury after the international break.

Fresh reports today, though, state that Defoe’s former club Tottenham are open to their former striker’s return to White Hart Lane so he can finish his coaching badges.

The ex-Rangers star is set to stay in the game though after hanging up his boots and is in the process of earning his coaching badges.

Tottenham are said willing to let him earn his qualifications at their training base.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also say that Defoe could then see him be rewarded with a formal offer to be a coach at the club.

Defoe netted 143 goals in 362 appearances for Spurs over two stints with the London club.

The former West Ham, Portsmouth and Spurs man is currently the ninth-highest scoring in Premier League history, having found the net 162 times.

