Lee Johnson says that the arrival of Jack Clarke will add stronger competition for places in the final third in the second half of the season.

Clarke has joined the Black Cats on loan until the end of the current campaign from Tottenham Hotspur, having been a regular in the club’s U23 side through recent months.

The 21-year-old is a versatile forward and Johnson believes he is a player who has made significant strides over recent months.

Clarke joins Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts through the doors at the Stadium of Light so far during the summer transfer window.

Connor Wickham signs for MK Dons

One bit of news that has perhaps flown under the radar was Connor Wickham’s move to League One side MK Dons.

The ex-Leeds United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker departed Preston North End earlier this month.

A serious hamstring injury limited him to just two appearances in a North End shirt and the striker has left the club after his short-term contract expired.

The 28-year-old played 25 minutes as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on September 18 but has now penned a deal with MK Dons in League One.

Wickham enjoyed a four campaign stint at the Stadium of Light following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

