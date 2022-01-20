Jermain Defoe: What we know as Sunderland battle League One rivals Oxford, Charlton and Ipswich Town for star signing

Sunderland are one of several League One clubs interested in Defoe, with a couple of Championship clubs also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

The former Sunderland striker is a free agent after leaving Rangers in the summer.

Oxford United – reported to have held talks with Defoe – Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic have also shown an interest in the former England man alongside former club Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

What has Jermain Defoe said?

Defoe confirmed he intends to keep playing after his Rangers departure, and has said that making a stunning return to Sunderland is 'an option'.

The 39-year-old appeared on talkSPORT earlier in the week confirmed that he has a 'few options’ on the table.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “When I signed the Rangers contract in the summer, I stressed that I wanted to play in front of fans.

“I missed them so much, it wasn’t the same, so I wanted another season. To be honest, it’s been mad. My phone has gone mad.

“We’ve got a few options. Sunderland is one and I think it’s well documented that it is there.”

What has Lee Johnson said about the interest?

“I saw the clip of Jermain talking on talkSPORT,” Johnson said.

“Listen, we know the script with that one. He’s a good guy and the fanbase are all over it. He’s 39 and could bring us a wealth of experience.

“As I’ve said before, a lot of things would have to happen for any potential move to have to happen, and a lot of people would have to be happy with it for whatever reason.

“At the moment, it’s not there.”

Verdict from the Echo’s Phil Smith:

“It's an option for both parties.

“Defoe wants to keep playing at least until the end of the season, confident that he remains sharp and has something to offer.

“Sunderland need another option up front, as Nathan Broadhead will be out for around two months with a hamstring injury.

“We saw how effectively Ross Stewart paired up with Broadhead when the Everton loanee was fit, and if Defoe is available then there's no reason why he couldn't do the same.

“Yes, Sunderland want to prioritise young players who can grow with the club, but there's a couple of factors to consider.

“One is that January is a difficult window in which to do those deals, and two is that promotion is crucial to growing those assets to their full potential.

“So a short-term deal could help Sunderland in their hopes to return to the Championship, and allow them to take stock (when Broadhead will hopefully be fit and may even be weighing up his long-term future).

“There is also a feeling, which Johnson alluded to when asked about Defoe last week, that his presence could lift the mood and set the tone for what remains a largely youthful squad.

“Nothing has been agreed, though.

“Defoe has interest from the Championship and though his affection for Sunderland is deep, he will need to weigh up where he thinks he can get the most game time, whether he thinks it's the right move to return to a club where he remains immensely popular, or better to make a fresh start elsewhere.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.