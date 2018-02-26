Jermain Defoe saddened by Sunderland plight but backs club and ‘unbelievable’ Chris Coleman to turn it around

Jermain Defoe is saddened by Sunderland’s plight but is hopeful his former club will get out of trouble.

The 35-year-old striker, who scored 37 goals in 93 appearances for the Black Cats, left Sunderland in the summer to join AFC Bournemouth.

He was back in the region after being honoured by the North East Football Writers’ Association for his special friendship with inspirational Bradley Lowery.

His former club Sunderland, bottom of the Championship, are in real danger of successive relegations after they were relegated from the Premier League last season after a 10-year stint at the top table.

Defoe is sad to see the club’s ongoing struggles but remains hopeful they will be able to turn the situation around under Chris Coleman, who he has praised.

“Fingers crossed they can get a few wins, build some confidence and hopefully get out of the situation they are in,” said Defoe.

“Next season, hopefully they can kick on and build on that to have a good season.

“Sunderland is a Premier League club. The fan base, stadium and the facilities, it is a massive club.

“It is sad to see them in this situation but hopefully they will get out of it soon.”

Coleman was appointed manager in November and has won praise from Defoe for putting his faith in the club’s younger players since his arrival on Wearside.

Teenage strikers Josh Maja and Joel Asoro have become regulars under Coleman, with George Honeyman also a regular.

“He [Coleman] is an unbelievable man,” added Defoe.

“I have always respected some of his work as a manager and what he has achieved at club level and internationally.

“I am happy to see the young lads come through and doing well in a difficult situation,” Defoe told Sky Sports.

Defoe collected the North East Personality of the Year award at Ramside Hall Hotel in recognition of the friendship developed with Blackhall youngster Bradley Lowery, who passed away aged six after a battle with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer which affects less than 100 children in the UK each year.