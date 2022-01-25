The Black Cats are working on multiple deals to try and strengthen their squad – while outgoings are also expected in the coming days.

There have been disruptions in the market across the Premier League and EFL due to Covid-19 interferences over the festive period, with clubs more reluctant to allow players to leave on loan.

Still, business is expected to pick up before Monday’s deadline.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s the state of play at the Stadium of Light:

What’s happened so far?

Sunderland made a significant breakthrough last week as they completed the signings of centre-back Danny Batth, 31, and playmaker Patrick Roberts, 24, on permanent transfers from Stoke and Manchester City respectively.

Both should immediately strengthen the side at both ends of the pitch, with Batth producing an impressive performance on his debut against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Roberts is still short of match fitness but is expected to be named in the squad against Bolton this weekend.

Sunderland have also looked to sign long-term assets, with 19-year-old right-back Trai Hume completing a four-and-a-half year deal from Northern Irish club Linfield FC.

How many more signings can we expect?

It’s been well documented that Sunderland’s priority is to sign another striker, with a lack of options behind top scorer Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats have been in contact with Jermain Defoe – the forward has spoken about the prospect of returning to Wearside – but the 39-year-old is still considering his options.

Sunderland’s League One rivals Oxford and Charlton have also expressed an interest in the frontman, who left Rangers earlier this month with just two SPL appearances this campaign.

While Sunderland appears an attractive option, given his attachment to the area, Defoe’s next move will depend on several factors.

If Defoe doesn’t return to Wearside, the Black Cats are likely to explore a loan option from a Premier League or Championship club.

Sunderland are also in talks to sign 22-year-old left-back Ali Koiki from Northampton, with Denver Hume expected to join Portsmouth.

Sunderland’s squad is also low on numbers in central midfield, while they have been linked with a move for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

Following Roberts’ arrival, signing another wide player doesn’t appear to be the priority, yet there could still be other departures.

What about outgoing?

Denver Hume is expected to complete his move to Portsmouth for a fee in the region of £200,000, while a significant sell-on clause will also be included in the deal.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has said the club don’t have to sell their best assets this month, so we can expect the likes of Stewart and Dan Neil to stay put – despite recent speculation.

As we saw in the summer, when Sunderland sanctioned Aiden O’Brien’s transfer to Doncaster (which wasn’t completed in time), the club could still approve a first-team departure if the deal suits all parties.

The Black Cats are also keen to send defender Arbenit Xhemajli out on loan following his return to action from a long-term knee injury, while under-23s players such as Benji Kimpioka and Tyrese Dyce may also be allowed to leave temporarily.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.