Jason Steele to keep spot despite imminent birth of child as Coleman gives Kazenga LuaLua update

Jason Steele will keep his place in the Sunderland side tomorrow night despite the imminent birth of his child.

Steele was handed a shock recall to the starting XI at the Den on Saturday and performed well, drawing high praise from manager Chris Coleman.

The 27-year-old is preparing to welcome the latest member of his family and Coleman says he is in a great frame of mind to continue his promising form against Aston Villa.

Coleman said: "We got Lee in because I felt we needed another face, and it is a good job we did given what has happened with Robbin.

"Steeley’s move to Derby was arranged but it fell through and since then he’s gone the other way, he’s really dug in and stepped it up.

"Lee is here because of his experience, he’s done it all before but he’s also been out for a long time and is trying to get back, and he’s not quite there yet, he’d hold his hand up to that.

"I just saw something in Steele in training, I thought he deserved a run. Lee was always a gamble given his injury but we’ll use his experience. Steeley did really, really well [on Saturday].

"Our supporters will forgive you if they see that you are giving what you’ve got. It is difficult as a goalkeeper because you’re the last man, there’s no one to help you out if you make just one little mistake.

"With any player, there’s always a point where you’re not flavour of the month but you’ll get a chance and then it is whether you take it. We played Jason at Boro and it didn’t go so well, but at Millwall he came through and did very well. That’s all we can ask for. Whatever you’ve got, bring it, show it.

"His wife is due soon so he’s got that going on as well! But he’s in a good frame of mind [to play] so there’s no problem there."

Coleman is expecting to pick his side for Aston Villa from much the same squad that travelled to the capital on Saturday, but could have one welcome addition with Kazenga LuaLua nearing a return.

He said: "Kaz has had a light session today, but he trained which is the most important thing.

"He may have an outside chance of playing some part as a substitute.

"Otherwise, it will be what we had at the weekend."