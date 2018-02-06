Jason Steele on the Derby County move that fell through and his Sunderland future

Jason Steele says he will do everything he can to help Chris Coleman's Sunderland between now and the end of the season.

Steele travelled to Derby on deadline day as the Rams looked to sign him as cover for former England international Scott Carson.

Sunderland were open to a deal which would initially have seen the goalkeeper sign on a loan that would become permanent should the Rams, currently sitting in second position, be promoted to the Premier League.

That clause was then removed, forcing the 27-year-old to back away from the move.

Derby boss Gary Rowett apologised for the developments and Steele has vowed to now fight for his place.

He was not named in the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Ipswich Town but played 90 minutes for the U23's against West Ham United on Monday night.

He told safc.com: “It wasn’t a case of me wanting to leave or the manager wanting me out, it was just that an opportunity arose that suited both parties and was worth looking at.

“It didn’t happen and I’m still here, so all that’s left to do now is keep working hard as I always do.”

“I’m ready to fight for my place and show what I can do to get back in the team, and I’m prepared to fight for the cause without a doubt," he added.

“I had a conversation with the manager after everything happened and I said I wanted some game time, so I got some minutes under my belt for the under-23s.

“I told him that I’m here to fight for my place and he likes that, so I’ll continue to work hard and get my confidence up, and give it a real push between now and the end of the season.

“It’s important that everyone does their bit whether they are starting or on the bench, and I’d never kick up a fuss and say, ‘I want to leave’.

“I have a responsibility to the club and my team-mates to help in any way I can, and even though I wasn’t involved on Saturday I made sure I went down and saw everyone before the game to wish them luck, especially Lee [Camp] ahead of his debut.

“I’ll continue to do that because the team will always come before anyone’s personal agenda, and that’s the way it should be.”

Sunderland boss Coleman said last week that he had no problems with Steele's decision.

“Jason had the chance to go to Derby, but that fell through, although it wasn’t Steeley’s fault at all," he said.

“Derby changed the terms of deal when he arrived there.

“From our point of view, he could have gone there just until the end of the season on loan, but, from Steeley’s point of view – and I completely see it – he left here understanding one thing, and when he arrived he found it was another.

“I understand why Jason said ‘no’. I understand that.

“He will be back with us and he can push Lee and he can push Robbin, and they can fight it out.”